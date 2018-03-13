The Creme Egg Yorkshire Pudding has arrived – but not everyone’s convinced

If there’s one thing we learned from the Yorkshire Pudding burrito it’s that there's an almost unlimited versatility to our county's greatest foodstuff.

Now one pub is seeking to push the culinary boundaries of the county further than ever before.

The Creme Egg Yorkshire Pudding. Photo: Farmhouse Inns

The Half Penny Farm pub has created the world’s first Creme Egg Yorkshire Pudding.

Yes, you read that correctly. The pudding features two chocolate sponge cakes sandwiched between white and orange fondant, decorated with creme eggs and encased in a giant Yorkshire Pudding.

The pub in the town of Oldbury in the West Midlands, famous for it’s gigantic Yorkshire puddings, unveiled the mesmerising hybrid of sweet and savoury in a bid to make it stand out from more traditional Easter confections.

Sadly though it seems social media wasn’t quite ready for the pioneering pud, with some describing it as “random” and “hellish”.

The image on the Farmhouse Inns website

The pub’s manager called the invention ‘the best of both worlds’

“ewwww no. can people stop putting dessert on weird things like pizza and yorkshire puds,” @rachelfats tweeted.

@Dan3ManDJ said: “Is it just me or does there seem to be a surge of random foods being slammed into a Yorkshire pudding nowadays?”

“What fresh hell is this?” @twcau added.

Mark Tennant, general manager at the pub, said: “Easter is the perfect time to gather the family and feast together for a delicious homely meal – finished off of course, with chocolate.

“All our cakes at the pub are handmade by our dedicated team so this year we put our cake-a-tier to the test to create something truly egg-stravagant as a special Easter cake, and we’ve not been disappointed.”

According to Mr Tennant, if the innovative dessert proves popular there is chance it could be rolled out across all 65 Farmhouse Inns – the company that owns the Half Penny Farm. So it might not be too long before you are gorging yourself on the revolutionary Sunday lunch snack.

A version of this article originally appeared on our sister title, the i