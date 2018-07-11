The Yorkshire Post says: Gareth Southgate’s England side are already World Cup heroes

The nation will come to a standstill this evening to watch England’s footballers attempt to reach the country’s first World Cup final for 52 years.

While the England women’s side reached a World Cup semi-final in 2015, tonight’s match against Croatia represents the male team’s first appearance in the final four of the competition since 1990.

With an audience of more than 30 million expected to watch the match being screened on ITV at home, in pubs and on giant screens being set up around the country, Yorkshire MP John Grogan is right to highlight the power of free-to-air sport to bring the country together and the need to protect it for blue-riband events such as the World Cup and Wimbledon.

Whatever the result tonight, Gareth Southgate’s young side, who came into the tournament with few expectations, have undoubtedly succeeded in the past few weeks in bringing the nation together.