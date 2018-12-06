The Yorkshire Post says: Heed expert advice from ‘customer whisperer’ Kate Hardcastle to save high streets

Self-styled ‘customer Whisperer’ and consumer champion Kate Hardcastle certainly speaks a lot of sense when it comes to Britain’s struggling high streets.

She is confident that they can both survive and thrive but, as she tells The Yorkshire Post in an exclusive interview, people need good enough reasons to shop locally – and they need them now.

High streets need to bring people together, she says, and they need a clear identity to attract footfall.

Those making decisions for the future of high streets would do well to pay heed to the Yorkshire entrepreneur’s advice and to learn from her insight into consumer behaviour.

After all, as a retail and commercial expert with years of experience, who has recently been recognised with a MBE for her services to business, Kate does know what she is talking about.

It is time to listen to her and take action to protect the long-term future of the nation’s high streets – before it is too late.