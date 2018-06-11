The Yorkshire Post says: Leeds Triathlon is city’s latest sporting triumph

Hundreds of amateur and professional competitors, including a local Olympic hero, cheered on by thousands of enthusiastic spectators; the return of the World Triathlon to Leeds for a third year was an undoubted success.

While there may have been some local disquiet about the extent of the road closures required in the lead-up to this weekend’s event, hosting the Triathlon once again not only gave the crowds the chance to cheer on Jonny Brownlee but also showcased Leeds and Yorkshire once again as an excellent home to world-class sporting action.

Coming just days after a sell-out crowd at Elland Road was widely praised for the excellent atmosphere it created in England’s last friendly before the World Cup - and building on the continued success of the Tour de Yorkshire which has swiftly become an important part of the international cycling calendar - the city and the region is putting itself firmly on the sporting map.