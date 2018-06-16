The Yorkshire Post says: Praise be to labour of love to preserve York Minster

YORK Minster is not only our county’s most iconic building, but one of the world’s greatest, a medieval marvel of stone and stained glass, the restoration of which has been a source of pride and admiration for every resident of Yorkshire.

But preserving the fabric of this incomparable building is a labour of love that never stops. The ravages wrought by weather and time are endless, and so is keeping pace with the resulting damage.

And so this weekend’s Northern Lights art installation, which will fill the Minster’s nave with colour and sound, is warmly to be welcomed. This imaginative project joins a long and honourable tradition of fund-raising to safeguard the building.

Its aim of helping to protect the Minster’s 128 stained-glass windows is the most worthwhile of projects.

Those windows have inspired wonder and devotion for centuries, and preserving them is a cause very dear to Yorkshire hearts.