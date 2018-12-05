The Yorkshire Post says: Sweet shop owner Keith Tordoff is a pillar of the community

KEITH Tordoff’S MBE could not be more deserving.

A true pillar of the community, the former inner-city detective has put his heart and soul into raising the profile of Nidderdale and Pateley Bridge.

As chairman of Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, Mr Tordoff, who has run a sweet shop in Pateley Bridge for over two decades with his wife, has worked with community groups, businesses and politicians to boost the Dales’ economy and promote the retail sector.

Despite tough times for high streets, he has shown that in the right hands, with a collaborative approach and a healthy dose of determination and enthusiasm, communities can still flourish and his is an example to be followed.