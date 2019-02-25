The Yorkshire Vet: Where is Skeldale Veterinary Centre, can I visit and is it the one from the book?

The Yorkshire Vet is back for a new series on Channel 5.

Now in its eighth series the popular show captures the ups and downs of life working as vets in rural North Yorkshire and a new episode will be shown on Tuesday at 9pm.

Julian Norton star of Channel 5's The Yorkshire Vet

Where is the Yorkshire Vet practice?

The Skeldale Veterinary Centre is in Thirsk in North Yorkshire and is known as the original James Herriot practice.

So it’s the practice from the books?

Yes the late James "Alf" Wight OBE who was known by the pen name James Herriot, was a British veterinary surgeon and writer, who used his many years of experience to write a series of books each consisting of stories about animals and their owners, including All Creatures Great and Small which was made into a TV series.

Both Peter Wright and Julian Norton who star in the Yorkshire Vet TV series have written books about their lives as vets working in North Yorkshire. Peter Wright’s memoir The Yorkshire Vet - In the footsteps of Herriot was published last year while co-star Julian Norton has published three books; Horses, Heifers and Hairy Pigs: The Life of a Yorkshire Vet, A Yorkshire Vet Through the Seasons and The Diary Of A Yorkshire Vet.

Who are the Vets on the show?

Peter Wright 62, began his career as apprentice to vet Alf Wight, aka James Herriot and has worked at the Skeldale Veterniary Centre for decades. He lives in North Yorkshire with his wife Lin.

Julian Norton worked with Peter at Skeldale for 21 years before announcing his departure in 2017, but thankfully for his legion of fans he remains a fixture in the Channel 5 series. A bit of an action man, Julian regularly competes in triathlons, Iron Man races, and is a world record holder for 24 hour indoor rowing.

Can I visit the vets from the Yorkshire Vet?

Only if you have a poorly pet! Skeldale Veterinary Centre is a working vet practice. However James Herriot’s home has been turned into a visitor attraction.

Located in the heart of Thirsk the museum is a fully-restored 1940s home and surgery, recreated to what life was like when James Herriot was practising.

Entry costs £8.50 for adults, £5 for children aged 5 to 15 or £24/£28 for a family ticket (2+2/2+3) .