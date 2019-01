Most closed in the 1960s, after the infamous Beeching Report recommended the mothballing of underused, unprofitable branch lines and country stations. Towns such as Richmond, Ripon and Wetherby lost their stations entirely. Many of the old lines have now been built over, while some have become heritage railways, greenways or cycle paths.

1. Wetherby to Crossgates This line ran from east Leeds, with stations in Scholes, Thorner, Bardsey and Collingham. Wetherby Station was closed along with the line in 1964. Housing has been built over much of the original track, while part of it is a Sustrans cycle route.

2. Harrogate to Northallerton and Ripon Ripon Station (pictured) shut in 1967. The Leeds to Harrogate line ran all the way to Ripon and Northallerton before this section was axed, and the city's relief road was built over much of the original route, although the station building is still standing.

3. Harrogate to Church Fenton This line served Wetherby, Thorp Arch and Tadcaster, and a loop was added during the war to serve the munitions factory at Thorp Arch. It closed in 1966 and is now a cycle path. The 'viaduct to nowhere' at Spofforth, pictured, remains.

4. Ilkley to Skipton This line was an extension of the route from Otley to Ilkley, with stations at Addingham and Bolton Abbey. A small section is now part of the preserved Embsay and Bolton Abbey Steam Railway, but most has been redeveloped.

