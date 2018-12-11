These are all of the best Michelin Star restaurants in Yorkshire Yorkshire has a whole host of award-winning restaurants, ranging from traditional pubs to contemporary dining experiences. But a select few have gained the highly esteemed accolade of the Michelin Star. 1. The Black Swan - Oldstead, North Yorkshire The Black Swan mixes traditional Yorkshire with creativity and eccentricity. Chef Tommy Banks was named as Britains youngest Michelin-starred chef in 2013. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. The Man Behind The Curtain - Leeds, West Yorkshire The Man Behind The Curtain, located in the heart of Leeds, was opened in 2014 by chef Michael O'Hare, before being awarded a Michelin Star in 2015. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. The Yorke Arms - Nidderdale, North Yorkshire Chef Frances Atkins, a woman with a culinary reputation for creativity, is one of only six female Michelin starred chefs in the UK. She heads the award-winning kitchen at The Yorke Arms. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. The Pipe and Glass - South Dalton, East Yorkshire Run since 2006 by James and Kate Mackenzie, the pub and restaurant have gained an international reputation and many major awards. They have held a Michelin star since. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2