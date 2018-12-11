Yorkshire has a whole host of award-winning restaurants, ranging fromtraditional pubs to contemporary dining experiences.

These are all of the best Michelin Star restaurants in Yorkshire

But a select few have gained the highly esteemed accolade of the Michelin Star.

But a select few have gained the highly esteemed accolade of the Michelin Star.

The Black Swan mixes traditional Yorkshire with creativity and eccentricity. Chef Tommy Banks was named as Britains youngest Michelin-starred chef in 2013.

1. The Black Swan - Oldstead, North Yorkshire

The Black Swan mixes traditional Yorkshire with creativity and eccentricity. Chef Tommy Banks was named as Britains youngest Michelin-starred chef in 2013.
The Man Behind The Curtain, located in the heart of Leeds, was opened in 2014 by chef Michael O'Hare, before being awarded a Michelin Star in 2015.

2. The Man Behind The Curtain - Leeds, West Yorkshire

The Man Behind The Curtain, located in the heart of Leeds, was opened in 2014 by chef Michael O'Hare, before being awarded a Michelin Star in 2015.
Chef Frances Atkins, a woman with a culinary reputation for creativity, is one of only six female Michelin starred chefs in the UK. She heads the award-winning kitchen at The Yorke Arms.

3. The Yorke Arms - Nidderdale, North Yorkshire

Chef Frances Atkins, a woman with a culinary reputation for creativity, is one of only six female Michelin starred chefs in the UK. She heads the award-winning kitchen at The Yorke Arms.
Run since 2006 by James and Kate Mackenzie, the pub and restaurant have gained an international reputation and many major awards. They have held a Michelin star since.

4. The Pipe and Glass - South Dalton, East Yorkshire

Run since 2006 by James and Kate Mackenzie, the pub and restaurant have gained an international reputation and many major awards. They have held a Michelin star since.
