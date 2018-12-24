These are the hunting meets being held in Yorkshire on Boxing Day 2018 and why

Hunting meets are being held in Yorkshire this Boxing Day and this is where they will be held and why.

Fox hunting and other forms of hunting with hounds were officially restricted in 2004 thanks to the Hunting Act. However, groups still meet to take part in what the Countryside Alliance calls 'legal hunting' every year.

In the past, such meets have been met with protests by anti-hunt campaigners.

The locations and times of Yorkshire's Boxing Day hunts 2018 are:

York & Ainsty North

Market Square, 10.45am meet Boxing Day

The Highmoor Bloodhounds, Pocklington

12pm Meet Boxing Day

Market Pl, Pocklington, York YO42 2AH

Pendle Forest & Craven Hunt

11am Meet at Middle Green, Village Centre, Boxing Day

Gargrave, Skipton BD23 3NJ

The Countryside Alliance says on its website: "The inception of the Hunting Act 2004 on 18th February 2005 saw traditional foxhunting and other forms of hunting with hounds become restricted. The Countryside Alliance supports all forms of legal hunting however we will continue to oppose what we believe is ultimately a bad piece of legislation.

"Legal hunting activities under the Hunting Act might include:

"Trail-hunting; Hound exercise; Using no more than two dogs to flush to a gun(s); Rabbit hunting; Hunting hares which have been shot; Flushing to birds of prey; Rescue of a wild mammal;

"Research and observation of the various quarry species."