These photos will remind you of your summer holidays on Yorkshire’s east coast

There are few things better in life than a holiday spent on Yorkshire’s east coast.

Ice creams, buckets and spades, kiss me quick hats, donkey rides and the bracing sea air are just a few of the draws.

Thousands of holidaymakers have headed for Yorkshire’s rivera over the years for rest, recuperation and fun in the sun.

And thanks to a whole host of tourism gems scattered across the coast it remains a favoured holiday destination to this day for many who keep on coming back for more.

Everyone has their favourite Yorkshire coast holiday destination - from Scarborough and Whitby through to Bridlington and Filey.

And lets not forget the wonder of Staithes, Runswick Bay and Sandsend.

Which is yours?

Our gallery of rare archive photos will remind you why the east coast has a special place in the hearts and minds of countless people.

