Thief stole pensioners' purses in North Yorkshire market town: CCTV appeal

POLICE investigating after purses were stolen from pensioners in a North Yorkshire market town have released CCTV images of two suspects.

A man stole purses from two elderley women's handbags while they were shopping in the Co-op store in Market Place at Leyburn between 11.30am and 12pm on Wednesday March 21.

The man who stole the purses was with a woman.

North Yorkshire Police want to speak to the two people pictured on CCTV in the shop as they may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12180048212, or email asa.donovan@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk