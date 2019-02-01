Thieves steal large amount of North Face clothing from JD Sports in Kirkstall

A man has been arrested after a group of thieves stole a large amount of North Face clothing from a JD Sports store in Leeds.

The incident took place at 8.15pm on Thursday, January 31 at the Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park store.

The scene at the JD Sports this morning.

The store was closed at the time but staff were still inside.

A number of thieves smashed the glass front door before stealing a large amount of clothing, mainly The North Face branded clothing. They loaded the items into a white Ford Transit van and drove off.

No threats were made to staff and no-one was injured.

Shortly after 8.30pm police received reports of the same van failing to stop after being involved in a collision with a grey Fiat Punto near the junction of Regent Street and New York Road. The driver of the Punto was not injured.

A 24-year-old man was arrested nearby in connection with the burglary and is currently in custody.

The van was found abandoned a short time later in Raincliffe Road, East End Park, with a large amount of the stolen clothing inside. The van has been identified as a stolen vehicle

One worker at the retail park, who spoke anonymously, said an incident took place early evening yesterday.

It is believed a van parked up in front of the store, a "group of guys" then ran inside the shop and were gone within a couple of minutes.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the burglary itself, the road traffic collision involving the van in Regent Street, or who saw the van being abandoned in Raincliffe Road, East End Park.

“The shopping park was busy at the time this occurred and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who filmed any part of the incident on their phones and has any footage that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190057003 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The store is open as usual today.

A spokesperson for JD Sports said: "We cannot comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

