This Leeds University exhibition is a fine art show with a difference

stamp on it, eat it, lick it, kick it: these are the instructions for visitors to the University of Leeds’ BA Fine Art degree show.

The show, called SQUEEZE, showcases art created by 58 students, and is a celebration of the playful side of art where visitors are encouraged to interact with the displays.

Fine Art student Sophie Bullen, 23, said: “This year we’ve got a group of very ambitious, experimental artists.

“One thing that was really important was the ethos of the show being fun and playful. We wanted to occupy the whole building and make it seem like the show was everywhere.

“It’s been really well received, and we’ve had some great feedback.”

The show will run until Saturday, June 23, and is open every day from 11am-6pm at the School of Fine Art, History of Art, and Cultural Studies at the University of Leeds.