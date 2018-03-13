THIS MORNING: Say hello to the BBC Look North presenting team as they train with Knaresborough Bed Race teams

If you fancy seeing something a bit different, we strongly recommend heading down to Conygyham car park in Knaresborough this morning...

You might just spot the BBC Look North presenting team in training with some of the toughest Knaresborough bed race competitors. And there's a sofa involved....

Harry Gration, Amy Garcia and Paul Hudson are transporting a specially adapted BBC Look North sofa to 50 locations around Yorkshire in just eight days, meeting viewers and raising funds for Sport Relief.

They’ll travel along highways and country lanes, climb hills and descend into valleys - stopping off in cities, towns and villages along the route, pushing and pulling the sofa as they go.

And where better for them to get some training than in Knaresborough? The presenters will be learning from the best - watching bed race competitors who are used to an ultimate test of physical and mental endurance.

The BBC Look North team will be at Conygyham car park from 10am today for a couple of hours. Members of the Knaresborough Lions Club, who organise the annual Knaresborough Bed Race will be there, including their chairman.

Harry Gration said: “100 miles and 50 places around Yorkshire – all to celebrate 50 years of BBC Look North. It’s something different but the sofa is synonymous with Look North. Pulling the sofa isn’t going to be easy but I’m looking forward to exploring the region, particularly the route from Filey to Scarborough as I love that area. And I always enjoy getting out and about to meet our viewers, that’s what it’s all about. ”

Harry’s co-presenter Amy Garcia added: “Pulling the sofa around 50 places in Yorkshire in eight days is going to be quite a challenge but it’s the perfect way to celebrate Look North’s 50th anniversary. It’s going to be hard work though as the sofa is a lot heavier than we thought. We would love our viewers to come out along the route and support us.”

Paul Hudson said: “Both our previous challenges - the tandem bike ride and the three-legged challenge - were really successful and this challenge will once again raise money for Sport Relief. I think this one is going to be really tough though, particularly the bit from Stanage Edge to Hathersage in Derbyshire. I’m sure Harry will be laid down on the sofa while Amy and I do all the hard work!”