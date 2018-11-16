This witty Brexit-themed mug has gone viral - and it was made in Yorkshire

The picture of a Brexit-themed mug has been doing to rounds on social media - attracting attention for its tongue-in-cheek metaphor towards the state of British politics.

Now it has emerged that the pottery behind the viral image - which plays on the fact the mug can't hold liquid as it has holes in the side - hail from Yorkshire.

Lee Cartledge, of Bentham Pottery in Ingleton created the mug featuring the word "Brexit" in lettering which sabotages its ability to carry liquid.

"You always associate cups of tea with the British public and it was quite an inoffensive way to explain how I felt about the whole Brexit scenario," Mr Cartledge told the Press Association.

"It looks brilliant but when you actually use it it's not so good."

Mr Cartledge posted a picture of the mug to Facebook with the words: "Limited edition commemorative Brexit mug available from 29th March 2019."

Despite him expecting only a few comments from friends, the post has since been shared tens of thousands of times by people across the world.

"I've given up looking at the messages," said Mr Cartledge. "But one person said 'Bentham Pottery for Prime Minister' which made me laugh a little bit."

Mr Cartledge had not initially intended to sell the mug commercially, but is now considering making an initial batch of 60 mugs for sale at "a good price" as "it's sort of a work of art in a way".

He added in a blog post he may even donate one to his local MP and Chief Whip Julian Smith, because "he'll be in need of a strong Yorkshire brew at the moment".