This woman went from visitor to prisoner in just 24 hours

A woman who tried to smuggle tobacco and a mobile phone into a Yorkshire prison while visiting a friend is now behind bars herself.

Anisha Alam, 18, signed into HMP Doncaster as a visitor last Tuesday, but was quickly arrested after she was found trying to pass the banned items to a prisoner.

Alam, of no fixed address, was jailed for six months for trying to convey illicit items into prison , when she appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court just 24 hours later.

Alam was jailed following a joint operation with South Yorkshire Police and prison staff at HMP Doncaster, Lindholme and Moorland, which focuses on preventing people smuggling illegal items into jail.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, of South Yorkshire Police, said : “Our intensified week of action is focused on how we can prevent and discourage people from conveying illicit items into Doncaster prions.

“Throughout the week so far we have been carrying out searches both inside and outside of the prisons, in addition to staff and visitor searches.

“Our message remains clear – if you try to bring prohibited items into prison, you will be arrested, charged and like this young woman, could go from visitor to inmate in just 24 hours.”

Jerry Spencer Serco, prison director at HMP Doncaster said: “We’re pleased with the progress made this week to stop people smuggling contraband into the prison.

“Drugs bring misery into prisons and threaten the safety of everyone there, particularly our hard working staff, the prisoners in our care and their families and we are determined to do all we can to combat this criminal activity.”