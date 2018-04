Three men have been charged with conspiracy to steal following offences in Leeds and Wakefield.

They are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, police said.

Fred Stewart, 25, of Holmewood, Bradford; Shaun Price, 31, of no fixed abode; and Brandon Stewart, 21, of no fixed abode, are accused of committing two burglaries and an aggravated burglary in Wakefield and Leeds.