Three men charged over Leeds and Wakefield burglaries

Three men have been charged with conspiracy to steal following offences in Leeds and Wakefield.

They are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, police said.

Court story: Drug driver 'had three times the legal cocaine limit' in system when stopped - Leeds Court

Fred Stewart, 25, of Holmewood, Bradford; Shaun Price, 31, of no fixed abode; and Brandon Stewart, 21, of no fixed abode, are accused of committing two burglaries and an aggravated burglary in Wakefield and Leeds.

Court story: Gunman shot at ex-girlfriend’s car during school run - Leeds Crown Court