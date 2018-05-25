Three new firms set for Bruntwood scheme in Leeds city centre

Three new businesses are to move into 14 King Street in Leeds city centre.

The Bruntwood development will welcome healthcare services firm Newcross Healthcare as well as specialist recruitment firms TS Grale and Cameron James.

In addition existing Barton Willmore has relocated within the building to a new open plan suite.

The new arrivals will be neighbours to Maples & Calder, Gatenby Sanderson, Randstad and Charles Stanley Group.

Nick Salkeld, Head of Sales at Bruntwood, said: “It’s very encouraging to see the continuing appetite for the great space on offer at 14 King Street and we’re delighted to be welcoming this trio of ambitious businesses, which are experiencing ongoing success in their sectors.

“The building is already home to a number of exciting companies and our new arrivals will really add to this vibrant mix.

“Barton Willmore is a valued and long-standing resident business and we’re very pleased to have been able to support the team as they’ve expanded with us at 14 King Street, providing them with the space and facilities needed to enable the ongoing growth of their business.

“We’re committed to creating a great, flexible, supported working environment and location is key to that. King Street really does offer the best of Leeds right on your doorstep. Leeds railway station is two minutes’ walk away, while the city’s amenities and green spaces like Park Square are within easy reach.”

James Hall, partner at Barton Willmore, said: “Our city centre base at 14 King Street – centrally located for our clients – is an important part of that continued success.”