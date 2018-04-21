Three-year-old boy suffers 'drowning-related injuries' at Leeds pool

A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital with "drowning-related injuries" in Leeds today.

Police are at the scene of the David Lloyd leisure centre in Tongue Lane following a report shortly before 9.45am this morning (Saturday) of an incident in the pool area involving a young child.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A three-year-old boy has been taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary with drowning-related injuries.

"The pool has been closed at this time."

