Thundersnow could hit Yorkshire and north of England as Arctic blast continues

A rare weather type could hit Yorkshire and the north of England this week - THUNDERSNOW.

The unusual meteorological phenomenon could break out in the north as the UK battles wintry showers, freezing air and blizzards, according to forecasters The Weather Company.

The phenomenon occurs when thunderstorms form in wintry conditions, causing snow to fall instead of heavy rain during the thunder.

Multiple yellow weather warnings have been issued for wind, snow and ice as a barrage of bad weather continues to rip into the Leeds and Yorkshire.

Much of Leeds and West Yorkshire has already been hit by travel disruption as drivers battle treacherous roads and buses have been delayed and diverted.

Eleanor Bell, principal meteorologist of The Weather Channel says this week will be very unsettled and chilly as low pressure dominates the UK weather front.

She said: "There is a chance we could have some thundersnow across the north this week in a very unstable pattern.

"Deep areas of low pressure will continue to push eastwards across Britain dragging in colder air from the north-west."