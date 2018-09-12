Tractor hit house near Northallerton after rolling down 30ft embankment

A tractor hit a house in North Yorkshire after rolling down a 30ft embankment.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Crosby, near Northallerton, shortly after 6pm to reports that the tractor had hit a house.

Also in news: Son killed his own mother by repeatedly smashing her over head with claw hammer in Yorkshire home

Incredibly, its driver suffered no real injuries and the structural damage to the house is believed to be only slight.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman today said: "Crews from Northallerton and Ripon responded to a report that a tractor had impacted with a house after rolling down a 30 foot embankment through trees.

"Fortunately, the male tractor driver was treated at the scene as a precaution only, with the struck premises suffering what is believed to be slight structural damage."

Also in news: Rail staff ‘fear for their safety’ as TransPennine Express passengers’ frustrations boil over, says Yorkshire MP



He added that crews had only been required to provide advice.