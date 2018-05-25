Traffic chaos in Sheffield following murder of boy, 15

Motorists are stuck in standing traffic this morning following the murder of a boy, aged 15, in Sheffield last night.

One of the main roads into and out of Sheffield is sealed off this morning while detectives investigate the fatal stabbing of the teenager on Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

Officers have closed Chesterfield Road South between the Bowshaw roundabout and Meadowhead roundabout for motorists travelling towards Sheffield.

Those attempting to get to Sheffield along the Dronfield Bypass are facing severe delays.

A huge cordon is in place around the crime scene, which is under police guard.

The boy's killer has not yet been arrested.

Bus company First South Yorkshire said its service 24 is operating as normal to the Norton roundabout, then it is taking the third exit onto the Greenhill Parkway, the first exit at the next roundabout onto Gervase Road then buses will turn left at the bottom to resume the normal route onto Lowedges Road.

Last night, Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton said: "I fully understand the concern, alarm and fear that our local communities will have on hearing of this crime.

"I want to offer my utmost reassurance that we are treating this incident as an immediate priority, with a vast number of officers and resources already deployed into the investigation and an absolute determination to apprehend those responsible.

"My thoughts are with the young man’s family at this devastating time, and while the investigation is in the early stages, I would ask anyone who may able to assist with any information to please make contact with us.

"There will be a visible police presence in the area throughout the night and over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any worries to please make contact with us."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 829 of May 24.