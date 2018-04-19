Train passenger's jaw broken in attack on Leeds to Sheffield train

Have your say

A TRAIN passenger suffered serious facial injuries including a broken jaw when he was attacked by three men on a Leeds to Sheffield train.

British Transport Police said the 20-year-old victim was attacked in the corridor near a toilet on the 9.48pm service on Saturday April 14.

The attack happened just before the train had reached Swinton,

The assault left him with serious facial injuries, including a broken jaw, which required hospital treatment.

One of the men was white, in his twenties and around 6ft tall. He was wearing a dark grey polo shirt.

Another was believed to be mixed race, with curly hair and was in his mid to late twenties. He was wearing a black top.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was on the train and may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Tansport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 149 of 15 April.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.