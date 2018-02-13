Transport links so vital for Dales are in ‘dire’ state

THE Friends of the Dales charity said good public transport links are part of a wider provision of services that is needed to ensure young families remain in the Yorkshire Dales.

The charity’s chairman Mark Corner claimed more needs to be done to aid rural transport provision, adding: “We need public transport, schools, post offices, broadband, it’s not rocket science but if we get this right we can create real hotspots – places like Sedbergh, Reeth and Hawes offering premium services that move further down the valley and into the villages.”