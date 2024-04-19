13-year-old boy in serious condition in hospital after Yorkshire crash as investigation launched

A 13-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:13 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash in Wakefield.

At around 8.25am on Thursday on Asdale Road a grey Fiat 500 travelling towards Denby Dale Road was in collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for further treatment where his condition is said to be serious but stable, police confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicle or pedestrian prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility.

Anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist is also asked to contact the team.

The log reference is 298 of April 18.

