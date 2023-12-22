18-year-old Yorkshire woman dies in horror crash which injures six others

A teenager from Yorkshire has died following a horror crash in Leicestershire last weekend.

The 18-year-old woman, who was from Castleford, was involved in a crash between two cars – a white Citroen C3 and black Mercedes CLK.

The crash happened at 8.30pm on the A426 Rugby Road in the Leicestershire village of Cotesbach on December 15. A total of seven people were injured in the collision and taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five people, aged between 18 and 34, were in the Citroen and two people, a man and a woman in their 60s, were in the Mercedes.

Leicestershire police are currently appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sadly, one of the passengers in the Citroen, an 18-year-old girl from Castleford, died on Sunday (December 17) as a result of her injuries.

The driver and one of the other passengers in the car remain in a life-threatening condition. The other two passengers are now in a stable condition but have suffered life-changing injuries. The driver and the passenger in the Mercedes also suffered life-changing injuries.

Police are currently appealing for witnesses and for anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle, from the Leicestershire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Sadly we are now investigating this incident as a fatal collision and six other people still remain in hospital with serious injuries.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish how the collision occurred and would ask anyone who has information or dash cam footage and hasn’t yet spoken to police to please get in touch.”