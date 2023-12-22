All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

18-year-old Yorkshire woman dies in horror crash which injures six others

A teenager from Yorkshire has died following a horror crash in Leicestershire last weekend.
By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:08 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 17:01 GMT
 Comment

The 18-year-old woman, who was from Castleford, was involved in a crash between two cars – a white Citroen C3 and black Mercedes CLK.

The crash happened at 8.30pm on the A426 Rugby Road in the Leicestershire village of Cotesbach on December 15. A total of seven people were injured in the collision and taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five people, aged between 18 and 34, were in the Citroen and two people, a man and a woman in their 60s, were in the Mercedes.

Leicestershire police are currently appealing for any witnesses to come forward.Leicestershire police are currently appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Leicestershire police are currently appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sadly, one of the passengers in the Citroen, an 18-year-old girl from Castleford, died on Sunday (December 17) as a result of her injuries.

The driver and one of the other passengers in the car remain in a life-threatening condition. The other two passengers are now in a stable condition but have suffered life-changing injuries. The driver and the passenger in the Mercedes also suffered life-changing injuries.

Police are currently appealing for witnesses and for anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle, from the Leicestershire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Sadly we are now investigating this incident as a fatal collision and six other people still remain in hospital with serious injuries.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish how the collision occurred and would ask anyone who has information or dash cam footage and hasn’t yet spoken to police to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can report online at www.leics.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference 23*771092.

Related topics:LeicestershirePoliceYorkshireCastlefordCitroenMercedes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.