90-year-old passenger dies in hospital after crash near Yorkshire village

A 90-year-old passenger in a car which was involved in a crash in Yorkshire died in hospital, police have confirmed.

The crash happened on Monday, October 30 on Beedord road between Beeford and Skipsea in East Yorkshire, Humberside Police said. The force was called at around 4pm following reports of a crash between a burgundy Toyota Yaris and a Kia Sorento.

The 90-year-old passenger in the Toyota was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, but on Friday (Nov 10) the force confirmed he had died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Humberside Police said: "A man who sustained life threatening injuries has now died following a collision on Beeford Road between Beeford and Skipsea on Monday, October 30.“We were called shortly before 4pm to attend a road traffic collision between a burgundy Toyota Yaris and a Kia Sorento.“Emergency services attended and a 90-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Yaris, was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment where he later died from his injuries.”

A man in his 90s died in hospital following a crash in Yorkshire, police have said.