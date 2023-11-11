90-year-old passenger dies in hospital after crash near Yorkshire village
The crash happened on Monday, October 30 on Beedord road between Beeford and Skipsea in East Yorkshire, Humberside Police said. The force was called at around 4pm following reports of a crash between a burgundy Toyota Yaris and a Kia Sorento.
The 90-year-old passenger in the Toyota was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, but on Friday (Nov 10) the force confirmed he had died.
A statement from Humberside Police said: "A man who sustained life threatening injuries has now died following a collision on Beeford Road between Beeford and Skipsea on Monday, October 30.“We were called shortly before 4pm to attend a road traffic collision between a burgundy Toyota Yaris and a Kia Sorento.“Emergency services attended and a 90-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Yaris, was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment where he later died from his injuries.”
Anyone with information about the crash, or who may have been travelling along Beeford Road around the time of the incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 339 of October 30.