92-year-old woman in critical condition after 'serious collision' in Yorkshire village

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following the crash between two cars just after 8pm on May 28.

The crash happened at the crossroads of Spring Road, Moor Lane and Wharf Lane in the village of Netherby, near Harrogate.

The two cars involved in the collision were a navy-coloured Jeep Cherokee, which was travelling down Moor Lane towards Spring Road, and a Blue Volkswagen T-Cross, which was travelling east to west on Spring Road.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for help from the public following the crash

The force said a woman, aged 92, was left with severe injuries and is currently in hospital in a critical condition. The driver of one of the vehicles was also injured.

A statement said: "Police are asking for witnesses to the collision and any members of the public who sighted either vehicle prior to the collision to come forward. Anyone with dash camera footage that was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to review their footage and pass this to police to assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 2 then ask for 917 Jon Moss, of the major collision investigation team. Alternatively, email him on [email protected]

When speaking to the police, quote reference number 12220091836.