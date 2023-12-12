A1 and M62 traffic: Commuter chaos after lorry fire and multi-vehicle crash causes hour delays
A lane is closed on the M62 in West Yorkshire westbound within J25 near Brighouse following a lorry fire overnight.
Pictures show washing machines strewn across the carriageway.
A complex recovery operation remains ongoing, National Highways said.
Long delays remain in the area and at least seven miles of congestion is reported, with drivers urged to allow extra time.
Elsewhere on the A1, a lane is closed southbound within J36 near Doncaster following a multi-vehicle crash.
Recovery has been arranged but delays are expected for commuters during rush hour.
National Highways said: “Delays of at least 60 minutes above normal travel times, please allow extra journey time.”