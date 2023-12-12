All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

A1 and M62 traffic: Commuter chaos after lorry fire and multi-vehicle crash causes hour delays

Commuters across Yorkshire are facing delays of more than an hour after a lorry fire and multi-vehicle crash closed lanes on both the A1 and M62.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:14 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 09:15 GMT

A lane is closed on the M62 in West Yorkshire westbound within J25 near Brighouse following a lorry fire overnight.

Pictures show washing machines strewn across the carriageway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A complex recovery operation remains ongoing, National Highways said.

Commuters across Yorkshire are facing delays of more than an hour after a lorry fire and multi-vehicle crash closed lanes on both the A1 and M62. cc National highwaysCommuters across Yorkshire are facing delays of more than an hour after a lorry fire and multi-vehicle crash closed lanes on both the A1 and M62. cc National highways
Commuters across Yorkshire are facing delays of more than an hour after a lorry fire and multi-vehicle crash closed lanes on both the A1 and M62. cc National highways

Long delays remain in the area and at least seven miles of congestion is reported, with drivers urged to allow extra time.

Elsewhere on the A1, a lane is closed southbound within J36 near Doncaster following a multi-vehicle crash.

Recovery has been arranged but delays are expected for commuters during rush hour.

National Highways said: “Delays of at least 60 minutes above normal travel times, please allow extra journey time.”

Related topics:M62YorkshireNational HighwaysWest YorkshireBrighouse