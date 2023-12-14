Major rush hour delays are expected this morning as the A1M remains closed by police.

The A1M is closed southbound between J52 (Catterick, Richmond) and J51 (Northallerton, Leeming Bar, Bedale) and northbound between J50 (Ripon) and J51 for a police led incident.

The AA reports maximum speeds of 10mph in the area with ‘severe’ traffic building

National Highways has released the following diversion route:

Road users heading south are advised to follow the route marked by the solid square diversion symbol on local road signs

Exit the A1M southbound at J52. At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A6055 (signed Catterick Village, Marne Barrack).

Continue on the A6055 for approx. 6 miles to the next roundabout at Leeming Interchange. At Leeming Interchange take the 2nd exit.

Proceed to the next roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the J51 merge slip road. Re-join A1M southbound at J51.

Road users heading north are advised to follow the route marked by the hollow triangle diversion symbol on local road signs

Exit at J50 and take the 2nd exit off the roundabout onto the A6055

Continue on the A6055

Re-join the A1M at J51