A1 closure: Major delays expected as overnight closure remains on A1 due to police incident
The A1M is closed southbound between J52 (Catterick, Richmond) and J51 (Northallerton, Leeming Bar, Bedale) and northbound between J50 (Ripon) and J51 for a police led incident.
The AA reports maximum speeds of 10mph in the area with ‘severe’ traffic building
National Highways has released the following diversion route:
Road users heading south are advised to follow the route marked by the solid square diversion symbol on local road signs
Exit the A1M southbound at J52. At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A6055 (signed Catterick Village, Marne Barrack).
Continue on the A6055 for approx. 6 miles to the next roundabout at Leeming Interchange. At Leeming Interchange take the 2nd exit.
Proceed to the next roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the J51 merge slip road. Re-join A1M southbound at J51.
Road users heading north are advised to follow the route marked by the hollow triangle diversion symbol on local road signs
Exit at J50 and take the 2nd exit off the roundabout onto the A6055
Continue on the A6055
Re-join the A1M at J51
“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”