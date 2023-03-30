The A1 near the South Yorkshire border is set to be closed for most of the morning due to an overturned lorry.

The road is closed heading northbound between Markham Moor and A57 Five Lanes End, just over the border into Nottinghamshire. The southbound carriageway of the A1 is still open, but has been restricted to one lane. Drivers have been told to expect delays as the central reservation has been damaged.

A statement from National Highways said: “Emergency services and recovery are on scene. A team is on route to repair the central reservation barrier once recovery is complete.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

The overturned lorry on the A1

Nottinghamshire Police said: “The A1 northbound is currently closed between Markham Moor and A57 Five Lanes End due to a collision. The southbound remains open but is restricted to one lane. Please prepare for delays throughout the morning as the recovery operation continues.”

A diversion route has been put in place:

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:

Leave the A1 northbound at the A57 South at Markham Moor and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A57.

At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 heading north.

Follow the A638 to Retford and the junction with the A620 Amcott Way. Turn left onto the A620.

Continue on the A620 until the Hallcroft roundabout and take the 3rd exit back onto the A638 North Road.

Proceed on the A638 through Ranskill and Scrooby until the junction with the A614 and take the exit onto the A614 heading west.

