A1 closure: Yorkshire motorway closed heading north during rush hour due to crash involving lorry
Highways England, the agency which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire, said the northbound carriageway has been closed between junction 39 for Upton and junction 40 for Darrington due to the crash.
The lorry has turned sideways and is across all three lanes of the carriageway.
A statement from Highways England said: “National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are on scene. Traffic approaching the closure may also wish to consider exiting at J38 as there is congestion in the area.
"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
A diversion route has been put in place:
Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:
Exit the A1 at J39 using Barnsdale Bar Junction exit slip road and proceed to the A639.
At the junction merge onto A639 and proceed along this road for approximately 6 miles to the junction with the A645.
At the junction, turn right onto A645 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the junction with the A162 southbound entry slip road.
At the junction, turn left onto the entry slip road and merge with the A162 southbound.
Proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the M62 J33.
At this Junction exit the A162 and proceed to the end of the slip road.
At the roundabout, road users are to use the motorway signing to travel eastbound or westbound onto the M62 or northbound on the A1(M) via the M62 westbound.
