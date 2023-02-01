These pictures show the tanker which crashed on the A1, as drivers have been warned the road will be closed for a ‘considerable time’.

The crash happened at around 7.40am this morning (Feb 1) and has closed both carriageways at junction 42 near South Milford and Ferrybridge. North Yorkshire Police said hazardous materials had been released onto the carriageway, and warned drivers to keep their windows and doors closed.

Group Manager Bob Hoskins, who works for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted the pictures with a warning to drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Major delays on the A1 as both carriageways are closed following an major RTC near Ferrybridge. Emergency services will remain at the scene to ensure safety whilst recovery takes place. Please avoid the are as the road will remain closed for a considerable period of time.”

The tanker crash on the A1

National Highways warned drivers to expect long delays, and avoid the area if they can.

A statement said: “A HGV collided with the central reservation at around 7.40am, coming to rest on its side across both carriageways. National Highways and emergency services remain at the scene. Traffic caught up within the northbound closure is now being turned around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are currently delays of around 25 minutes on the northbound carriageway. While the closures are in place, drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible, allow extra time for their journey and follow diversions in place this morning.

“Southbound traffic is being directed from the A1M on to the M1 before continuing to travel southbound on the M1 to M62 (Lofthouse). They are then advised to exit the M1 at junction 42 on to the M62 eastbound, continuing in this direction before on the M62 and rejoining the A1M. Drivers travelling northbound are advised to follow the same diversion, in reverse.”