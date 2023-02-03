News you can trust since 1754
A1 HGV crash: Hazardous material clean-up complete on A1 in Yorkshire as lanes reopen

Two lanes of the southbound carriageway of the A have been reopened to traffic following an extensive clean-up operation in West Yorkshire when a HGV carrying hazardous material overturned.

By Daniel Sheridan
3 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 8:37am

At around 7.40am on Wednesday February 1, an HGV carrying a hazardous substance collided with the central reservation before coming to rest on its side across both carriageways.

The northbound carriageway had been closed between junctions 40 (Darrington) and 42 (Selby Fork), with the southbound stretch closed between junctions 42 and 41 (Holmfield).

A specialist team has worked to clean up the site and an environmental specialist assessed the scene on Thursday February 2.

Group Manager Bob Hoskins, who works for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted the pictures with a warning to drivers.

Two lanes of the northbound carriageway were reopened at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

Two lanes of the southbound carriageway were reopened following emergency barrier repairs and resurfacing work.

Lane three on both carriageways remains closed as the repair work continues, National Highways said.

