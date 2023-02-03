A1 HGV crash: Hazardous material clean-up complete on A1 in Yorkshire as lanes reopen

At around 7.40am on Wednesday February 1, an HGV carrying a hazardous substance collided with the central reservation before coming to rest on its side across both carriageways.
The northbound carriageway had been closed between junctions 40 (Darrington) and 42 (Selby Fork), with the southbound stretch closed between junctions 42 and 41 (Holmfield).
A specialist team has worked to clean up the site and an environmental specialist assessed the scene on Thursday February 2.
Two lanes of the northbound carriageway were reopened at around 7.30pm on Thursday.
Two lanes of the southbound carriageway were reopened following emergency barrier repairs and resurfacing work.
Lane three on both carriageways remains closed as the repair work continues, National Highways said.