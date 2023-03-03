News you can trust since 1754
A1 incident southbound heading through Elkesley, Markham Moor and Tuxford towards Newark - expect delays following reports of an accident

Traffic is at a standstill in both lanes on the A1 southbound carriageway.

By Dave Hammond
14 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 12:39pm
A1 Newark southbound: traffic is currently at a standstill
Severe delays are to be expected in and around the Elkesley / Tuxford junctions en route towards Newark with traffic backing up significantly.

East Midland Traffic News Twitter account @emtrafficnews is reporting an incident has taken place.

Updates will follow.

