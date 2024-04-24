A1 North Yorkshire: Major delays as southbound carriageway closed after crash with emergency services on scene

The A1M in North Yorkshire was closed in the early hours of this morning due to a crash, police said.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 24th Apr 2024, 07:36 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 08:38 BST

The crash occurred between J48 for Minskip and J47 for York shortly after 2am.

The southbound carriageway of the A1(M) is currently closed between junction 48 (Boroughbridge) and junction 47 (Allerton Park) and is expected to be for some time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The northbound carriageway was also closed for some time but it is now open again according to police.

The southbound carriageway of the A1(M) is currently closed between junction 48 (Boroughbridge) and junction 47 (Allerton Park) and is expected to be for some time.The southbound carriageway of the A1(M) is currently closed between junction 48 (Boroughbridge) and junction 47 (Allerton Park) and is expected to be for some time.
The southbound carriageway of the A1(M) is currently closed between junction 48 (Boroughbridge) and junction 47 (Allerton Park) and is expected to be for some time.

Support our journalism and subscribe to the Yorkshire Post’s newsletter

There is a diversion along the A168 which runs adjacent to the A1(M).

Police are currently carrying out investigation work on the carriageway, National Highways said.

More to follow.

UPDATE 8.30AM

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The A1M in North Yorkshire between J48 York and J47 Minskip currently has delays of 60 minutes due to the crash.

Police investigations are ongoing and the southbound carriageway remains closed according to National Highways.

More updates to follow.

Related topics:North YorkshireYorkPoliceBoroughbridgeYorkshire Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.