The A1 has been badly impacted in both directions in recent weeks following the start of a huge engineering scheme at Darrington.

Last week, motorists have reported taking up to two hours to pass along the stretch - and the bad news is that the works are set to continue into the New Year.

Here’s what’s happening and when – and how you can avoid the roadworks.

Drivers have complained of traffic jams for up to two hours during the works on the A1

The work by National Highways Yorkshire will see essential maintenance work on the A1 Darrington Interchange bridge.

Work is expected to finish by the end of January 2022, including a break in December to consider seasonal traffic.

A spokesman said: “We will be working during the week Monday to Friday 8am until 5pm under lane closures, except when we need to install traffic management.

“We will close the carriageway on some dates so we can safely set up, change, and take down the traffic management. This will be done overnight between 9pm and 6am. The work is weather dependent; should there be any delay due to adverse weather conditions.”

“To enable us to carry out this work safely, the A1 Darrington Interchange carriageway will be reduced to one single lane in both directions both day and night, except when road closures are in place.

"A 40mph speed limit will be enforced. For customer safety, we need to leave the traffic management and lane closures in place overnight even when we are not working, as sections of the vehicle restraint barrier will have been removed.

"We ask customers to allow additional time for journeys and apologise for any inconvenience this essential work may cause.”

Details of road closures

Southbound closure: Wednesday 8 December 9pm-6am

Northbound closure: Tuesday 14 & Wednesday 15 December 9pm-6am

Southbound closure: Thursday 16 & Friday 17 December 9pm-6am

Both directions fully open Saturday 18 December to Monday 3 January

Northbound closure: Tuesday 4 & Wednesday 5 January 9pm-6am

Southbound closure: Thursday 6 & Friday 7 January 9pm-6am

Northbound closure: Saturday 15 January 9pm-6am

Southbound closure: Monday 17 January 9pm-6am

Northbound closure: Thursday 20 & Friday 21 January 9pm-6am

Southbound closure: Saturday 22 and Monday 24 January 9pm-6am

Diversions

During overnight closures a fully signed diversion will be in place and this has been agreed in advance with the police and local authorities.

Northbound – A1 non-motorway traffic diverted north via the A639

Northbound – A1 motorway traffic diverted via the A6201 (North Elmsall and Ackworth) and A639 Pontefract avoiding low bridges.

Southbound – A1 traffic diverted M62 east then M18 south to A1M junction 35

Darrington – local traffic will be diverted onto Carlton Road, Moor Lane and B6474

Wentbridge - local traffic will be diverted onto the B6474 and the A639

For properties with direct access onto the A1, access up to the closure and onto the diversion route will be maintained.

Abnormal loads - wide loads over 3.25m cannot travel through the road works and need to use alternative routes.