The A1 heading northbound between junction 38 for Adwick-le-Street and junction 39 for North Elmsall, in West Yorkshire, has been affected following a crash. National Highways, which runs major roads in Yorkshire and across the country, said there is seven miles of congestion. The outside lane of the two-lane carriageway is closed.
A statement from the agency said: “There is reduced capacity on the A1 northbound between J38 Adwick-le-Street and J39 North Elmsall following a collision. There are delays of 50 minutes above usual journey times and 7 miles of congestion.”
The road reopened shortly before 9.30am.