A1 traffic: Delays of almost an hour after crash on Yorkshire motorway

Motorists are being warned to expect delays of up to an hour following a crash on a major Yorkshire road.

By Jonathan Pritchard
1 hour ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 9:21am

The A1 heading northbound between junction 38 for Adwick-le-Street and junction 39 for North Elmsall, in West Yorkshire, has been affected following a crash. National Highways, which runs major roads in Yorkshire and across the country, said there is seven miles of congestion. The outside lane of the two-lane carriageway is closed.

A statement from the agency said: “There is reduced capacity on the A1 northbound between J38 Adwick-le-Street and J39 North Elmsall following a collision. There are delays of 50 minutes above usual journey times and 7 miles of congestion.”

The road reopened shortly before 9.30am.

There are long delays on the A1
