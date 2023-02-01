News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

A1 traffic overturned HGV Yorkshire: Drivers told to stay in vehicles as hazardous material may leak from overturned HGV on A1 in Yorkshire

Police have told drivers on the A1 to stay in their vehicles and keep their windows closed as an overturned HGV tanker may leak ‘hazardous material’.

By Daniel Sheridan
11 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 9:23am

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an overturned HGV tanker on the A1 at junction 42 near South Milford.

It is reported that the vehicle is blocking both north and southbound lanes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Due to potential hazardous material leaking from the vehicle, motorists who are caught in traffic on the A1 are advised to stay in their vehicles and keep their windows closed while emergency services deal with the situation.“Anyone planning to travel along this section of the A1 is advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

Drivers told to stay in vehicles as hazardous material may leak from overturned HGV on A1 in Yorkshire
DriversHGVEmergency servicesNorth Yorkshire Police