A1 traffic: Severe delays of almost an hour on A1 in Yorkshire due to crash with closure in both directions
The A1 is currently closed in both directions in Yorkshire following a crash.
The A1(M) in West Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J41 (for the M62) and J42 (near Selby) due to the crash.
Traffic has now been stopped in both directions, National Highways said.
Delays of more than 60 minutes have been reported.
West Yorkshire police are in attendance
Motorists have been warned to avoid the area where possible.
National Highways reported: “Diversion Route – Traffic is being diverted via local routes.
“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.”
