Drivers in Hull have been warned to allow extra time for their journeys as a month-long scheme of resurfacing and renewal begins on Monday on the A1033.

Overnight works are due to begin on the A1033 from Salt End Roundabout to the junction with Marfleet Roundabout.

As well as road surfacing and renewal, National Highways will replace the road markings and studs along the route.

Work gets under way tonight and finishes on Friday November 17, National Highways said.

The work will take place, Monday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am.

National Highways Project Manager Liam Taylor said: “We will be working overnight when the road is less busy.

“We’re mindful that our work will cause disruption in the area with extended journey times for motorway traffic, and we apologise in advance for this inconvenience. We are also aware of other work taking place at Castle Street and have worked around this project in our planning.

“We aim to complete this work as quickly and as safely as possible."

Closures and Diversions

To reduce the impact on residents and drivers, and to keep the workforce safe, the A1033 will be closed in stages overnight:

16 – 25 October: Westbound from Salt End roundabout to Somerden roundabout.

26 October – 10 November: Westbound from Salt End roundabout to Marfleet roundabout including Somerden roundabout

10, 13 and 14 November (excluding 11 and 12 November): Eastbound from Somerden Roundabout to Salt End roundabout

15 – 17 November: Eastbound lane 1 closure from Somerden Roundabout to Salt End

A fully-signed diversion will be in place, agreed in advance with the local authority and police.

Westbound traffic – non-HGV – leave Salt End Roundabout onto Staithes Road, onto Wyton Road B2340, Preston Road B1239, then Main Road onto A165 then back to Marfleet Roundabout A1033 via Maybury Road, Marfleet Lane.

Westbound Traffic – HGV avoiding restrictions in Preston - leave Salt End Roundabout onto Staithes Road, onto Weghill Road, B1362 onto Daisy Hill Road, Newfield Lane and Lelley Road joining Wyton Road B2340, Preston Road B1239, then Main Road onto A165 then back to Marfleet Roundabout A1033 via Maybury Road, Marfleet Lane.

Eastbound – HGV as above, in reverse.