The A1041 between Selby and Camblesforth was closed for more than 12 hours last night (Feb 14) as police dealt with the crash, which happened at around 10.20am. Two women, in their 60s and 70s, have both been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Ford Focus which was heading northbound left the road between the Black Dog pub and Barlow Road junction and crashed into a tree. It caused long delays and tailbacks, while a coach caught up in the traffic got stuck which further exacerbated the issues.

Drivers were diverted onto the A19 while police and emergency services dealt with the incident, and the road eventually reopened shortly after midnight.

Two women were seriously injured in the crash

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A statement from the force said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision which happened at around 10.20am on 14 February when a Ford Focus that was travelling northbound, left the road between the Black Dog pub and Barlow Road junction before colliding with a tree.

“The two occupants, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s were seriously injured and taken to hospital where they both remain at this time.”

