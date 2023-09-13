All Sections
A15, Barton: Pedestrian in his 70s dies after being hit by lorry following breakdown

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 74-year-old man died after being hit by a lorry.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:42 BST

Humberside Police said the man died following the incident on the A15, near Barton shortly after 8pm on Monday (Sep 11). The force was called to the scene following reports a lorry had hit a pedestrian, after a Suzuki Swift had broken down in a live lane on the busy dual carriageway.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “We were called to reports that a lorry had collided with a pedestrian at around 8.10pm after it is thought that a Suzki Swift had broken down in a live lane on the A15, Barton.

“The man, aged 74 died at the scene and our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time whilst they come to terms with their tragic loss.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collisionPolice are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision
“We are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed the collision, or saw the car prior to the collision to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 610 of September 11.”