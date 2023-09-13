Police are appealing for witnesses after a 74-year-old man died after being hit by a lorry.

Humberside Police said the man died following the incident on the A15, near Barton shortly after 8pm on Monday (Sep 11). The force was called to the scene following reports a lorry had hit a pedestrian, after a Suzuki Swift had broken down in a live lane on the busy dual carriageway.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “We were called to reports that a lorry had collided with a pedestrian at around 8.10pm after it is thought that a Suzki Swift had broken down in a live lane on the A15, Barton.

“The man, aged 74 died at the scene and our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time whilst they come to terms with their tragic loss.

