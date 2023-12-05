A15 closure: Man dies and three women injured after tanker overturns on A-road
The crash happened on the A15 at Barnetby Top, in between Scunthorpe and Immingham, at around 9.10am on Tuesday (Dec 5). Police said the HGV collided with a car causing it to overturn.
Emergency services attended but the man died shortly after. The three women are thought to have minor injuries.
The road has been closed for most of the day and is expected to be closed for some time.
A statement from Humberside Police said: “One man has died following a collision on the A15 near to Barnetby Top this morning. The collision occurred at around 9.10am when a heavy goods vehicle reportedly collided with a car before overturning.
“Emergency services attended, however one man sadly died a short time later. Three women suffered what are thought to be minor injuries in the incident.
“The road remains fully closed in both directions whilst recovery of the vehicles takes place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”
A statement from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said: “Diversions in place, please continue to avoid the area. Specialist vehicles now on site to oversee the complex recovery of the tanker before either carriageway can reopen.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 97 of December 5.
