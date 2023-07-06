Works to build a mini-roundabout in East Yorkshire are set to start later this month, marking the first step towards improvements to ease congestion on a major road.

The building of the mini-roundabout, at Main Street and Beverley Road junction in Skidby, near Cottingham comes ahead of the A164 and Jock’s Lodge Improvement Scheme set for later this year.

Council Infrastructure Director Adam Holmes said the works are designed to reduce congestion and get traffic moving on two of the East Riding’s busiest roads.

It comes after East Riding Council’s Cabinet approved the contract for the A164 and Jock’s Lodge works on Tuesday (Jul 4). The council is putting £45.9m towards the scheme, which includes replacing the junction near Beverley which links the A164 and A1079. It is also bidding for £41m in Department of Transport funding for the project with a decision due in September.

The current Jock's Lodge junction on the A164 between Beverley and Cottingham, East Riding of Yorkshire.

Works on the mini-roundabout in Skidby, which also includes a new bus stop, are set to take more than three and a half months. They are set to begin on Monday, July 31, with temporary traffic signals in place for day time works. A temporary overnight road closure is set to be in place towards the end of the works so the junction can be resurfaced.

The works afterwards on the main Jock’s Lodge project are set to see a new roundabout along the A1079, which links Hull and York. The road currently carries around 20,000 vehicles a day on the approach to Jock’s Lodge.

A new road will also be built connecting the roundabout with the Lincoln Way roundabout, on Beverley’s Minster Way. A further two new roads are also set to be built, travelling northbound and southbound, to connect the A1079 roundabout with the A164 near Bentley’s Coppleflat Lane.

The A164 is also set to be widened into a dual carriageway between Coppleflat Lane and the roundabout with Harland Way (B1233) in Cottingham. More than 30,000 vehicles travel along the A164 which runs from Beverley to the Humber Bridge, the heaviest amount of traffic in the East Riding.

Traffic on the A164 bound for the A1079 will be diverted on to separate new link roads north of Coppleflat Lane. The A164 itself will remain a single carriageway on that stretch of road. Infrastructure Director Mr Holmes said the Jock’s Lodge junction is currently a real bottleneck for drivers.

The director said: “We need to create the Skidby mini-roundabout and bus stop before we can move on to the major parts of the improvement scheme. When it’s finished the bus stop will be closer to Skidby, making it much more convenient for passengers as they won’t have to cross the busy A164 anymore, or walk as far.