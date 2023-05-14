All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

A165 crash, Filey: Biker left with serious injuries after crash with car on Yorkshire coast

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash in Yorkshire this morning (May 14).

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 14th May 2023, 12:51 BST

North Yorkshire Police were called to the A165 in Filey at around 12.15am following reports of a two-vehicle crash. The road was closed for around four hours as police carried out investigations.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 30s from Scarborough, was riding a black Honda motorbike when he was involved in the crash with a white Ford Focus being driven by a woman from Bridlington in her late teens. There were also two passengers in the Ford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man suffered serious leg and arm injuries, and was taken to hospital. The Ford driver and her passengers were uninjured.

Most Popular
North Yorkshire Police were called to the A165 in Filey at around 12.15am following reports of a two-vehicle crash.North Yorkshire Police were called to the A165 in Filey at around 12.15am following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
North Yorkshire Police were called to the A165 in Filey at around 12.15am following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The stretch of road was closed to allow the emergency services to work safely at the scene and for both vehicles to be recovered.

"Witnesses to the collision, motorists with relevant dash-cam footage, or anyone with information that could assist the investigation, are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1. Please quote reference number 12230086139.”

Related topics:YorkshireFileyNorth Yorkshire PoliceFordBridlingtonHonda