A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash in Yorkshire this morning (May 14).

North Yorkshire Police were called to the A165 in Filey at around 12.15am following reports of a two-vehicle crash. The road was closed for around four hours as police carried out investigations.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 30s from Scarborough, was riding a black Honda motorbike when he was involved in the crash with a white Ford Focus being driven by a woman from Bridlington in her late teens. There were also two passengers in the Ford.

The man suffered serious leg and arm injuries, and was taken to hospital. The Ford driver and her passengers were uninjured.

