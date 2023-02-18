Road closures have been put in place on the A168 in Yorkshire after a multi-vehicle crash left at least three people with serious injuries.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are all at the scene at Thornton Le Street.

At least three people have been seriously injured in the crash which was reported at 10.10am on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures are likely to be in place for some time, police said.

A168 crash: All emergency services at scene of major crash as three people seriously injured

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the A168 at Thornton Le Street.“We are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving several vehicles in which at least three people have suffered serious injuries.“The incident was reported to police at 10.10am on Saturday, 18 February.