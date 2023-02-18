A168 crash: All emergency services at scene of major crash as three people seriously injured

North Yorkshire Police, Fire Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are all at the scene at Thornton Le Street.
At least three people have been seriously injured in the crash which was reported at 10.10am on Saturday.
Road closures are likely to be in place for some time, police said.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the A168 at Thornton Le Street.“We are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving several vehicles in which at least three people have suffered serious injuries.“The incident was reported to police at 10.10am on Saturday, 18 February.
"Our colleagues from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust are also in attendance.“Road closures are likely to be in place for some time, so please find an alternative route.“Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events surrounding it please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP-18022023-0147”