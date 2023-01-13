Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash in the North York Moors.

The A169 was closed for a number of hours following the crash on the A169 near Goathland at around 12.30pm on Thursday (Jan 12). It involved a brown Ford C-Max travelling towards Whitby and a white Citroen van travelling towards Pickering.

The two people inside the Ford were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the van was not injured. Police are now appealing for witnesses. Traffic was diverted through Goathland village while the road was closed.

North Yorkshire Police asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, asking for TS Mark Patterson or TC Richard Clarke, quoting incident number NYP-12012023-0173.